The Traitors 2: Karan Johar calls Krystle D’Souza’s gameplay ‘very smart’; Here’s how she entered final 6

Krystle D’Souza has managed to stay under the radar while making crucial moves on The Traitors Season 2. As the reality show heads towards its much-awaited finale, host Karan Johar took a moment to acknowledge Krystle’s calculated gameplay. Praising the way she has navigated the dangerous game without attracting unnecessary suspicion, he said to her, “You have played very, very smart game.”

How Krystle’s game impressed Karan Johar

While several contestants have found themselves at the center of heated discussions and suspicion, Krystle D’Souza has largely chosen a more measured approach. She has observed shifting alliances, tracked where the spotlight is moving and stepped in only when absolutely necessary. Her ability to keep her reactions controlled has helped her survive even as the hunt for Traitors intensified.

One of her biggest moves came during the Circle of Shaq when suspicion landed on her close friend Rhea Chakraborty. Instead of risking her own position by strongly defending Rhea, Krystle allowed the suspicion to play out, keeping herself away.

After Shahneel Gill was exposed and eliminated by the Innocents, Krystle found herself as the last remaining Traitor. She was then given an opportunity to recruit a new ally and chose Rida Tharana, who had previously been determined to uncover the identities of the Traitors. The move allowed Krystle to turn a potential obstacle into an important ally.

Mallika Sherawat opens up about Shahneel

In the same episode, Mallika Sherawat recalled an emotional conversation with Shahneel. She said, “I asked Shahneel, ‘If you turn out to be a traitor, even just as a joke, the way I tease Ansh, my heart would break; you’ve become like a sister to me.’ She told me she isn't a traitor because her brother is a cricket captain.”

Mallika also admitted she was suspicious of Rhea because she “keeps going in circles with the same points.” Shahneel, however, defended the possibility of Rhea being innocent, believing she may have been trying to change an already-established perception.

The Traitors 2 finale

Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat and Shalini Passi are among the six contestants who have reached The Traitors 2 finale.

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