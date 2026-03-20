The Traitors 2: Karan Johar’s reality series returns for the new season with 20 celebs

Last year, 20 celebs from the entertainment industry participated in The Traitors India. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality TV show showcases the contestants indulging in mind games with the hope of winning INR 1 crore prize while unmasking the traitor amongst themselves. After receiving a positive response for the pilot season, KJo is returning with Season 2 with another set of popular personalities. Read on!

Karan Johar returns for The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors India, hosted by Karan Johar, entertained the audience from June 12, 2025, to July 3, 2025. Based on the Dutch series, De Verraders, the OTT show featured a group of contestants playing mind games to find the traitor and win the massive cash prize. Since the first season was a massive success on Prime Video, the show was renewed for a second season.

At the slate launch event, the makers finally made an official announcement of the upcoming show. The game also expands to The Traitors Telugu, hosted by Teja Sajja. According to Variety India, the acclaimed filmmaker and producer, KJo, has already started filming the show in the same location, the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Several influencers and well-known celebs like Raj Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Mukesh Chhabra, Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmin Bhasin, Purav Jha, and Harsh Gujral came under one roof. Out of the 20, poker player Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed won the combined winning amount of INR 70.5 lakh. According to reports, The Traitors Season 2 might feature Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat.

Last year, Karan took to his social media handle and announced that Season 2 is under development. In the captions, he expressed, “We are all exhilarated to announce the second season of #traitorsonprime in 13 days from its launch! (definitely a record) the players are all a big reason for the show’s huge success (They continue to be in character even outside of the palace) props to the core teams of the show.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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