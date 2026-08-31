The Traitors 2: Krystle D’Souza confirms ‘everything is sorted’ with Shahneel Gill after recent fallout

The drama on The Traitors 2 may have created friction between Krystle D’Souza and Shahneel Gill, but it seems the two have now buried the hatchet. Krystal recently addressed their much-discussed fallout and confirmed that they have reconciled after their differences played out on the reality show.

Krystle D’Souza clears the air with Shahneel Gill

Krystle D'Souza decided to set the record straight once and for all on Instagram. She said, “I'm gonna clear this once and for all. I love Shahneel and Shahneel loves me. And hum dono ke beech mein jo ladai hai woh hum dono ke beech mein hai. Yes, I did get extremely upset and maine usse bhi bahut jhagda kiya hai after watching the episode, because maine expect bilkul nahi kiya tha. Aur bahar aake bhi mujhe nahi pata tha ki woh hua hai. So I was just taken aback.”

Krystle admitted that she confronted Shahneel after watching the episode, but revealed that they have since worked through their differences. “I've fought with her. Hamara theek ho gaya hai. We love each other, and everything is sorted, guys. Hota hai. Hota hai. Jinse aap zyada pyaar karte ho, naraz bhi unhi se hote ho,” she added.

Shahneel Gill reflects on her game

Shahneel Gill had previously addressed her actions on the show, acknowledging that her determination to survive may have pushed her to go too far. “Looking back at it now, Krystle ke saath maine jo bhi kiya, I can admit that that was not my finest moment. At that point, I was so much deep into the game that all I was thinking was that I need to survive. Somehow I need to make it till the end, and clearly maine thodi zyaada hi game kheldi,” she said.

Reflecting on how quickly her strategy backfired, Shahneel said, “Because universe literally took no time in humbling me. I got eliminated the same day. Not the next episode, not the next day. The same day. Like karma didn't even give me a grace period. You know, as they say, karma is a bitch,” she said.

What happened between Krystle and Shahneel on The Traitors 2?

Both Krystle and Shahneel were playing on the traitors' side when tensions escalated. Shahneel attempted to turn the house against Krystle during the Circle of Shaq, pushing for her eviction. However, the move backfired as the innocent contestants began questioning Shahneel's motives, eventually leading to her elimination.

The Traitors 2 premiered on Prime Video on August 13, 2026, with 21 contestants and is hosted by Karan Johar.

The Traitors 2 finale

Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat and Shalini Passi are among the six contestants who have reached The Traitors 2 finale.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: The Traitors 2: Karan Johar calls Krystle D’Souza’s gameplay ‘very smart’; Here’s how she entered final 6