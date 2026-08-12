The Traitors 2: Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her, says ‘All end up having a crush on me’

Actor Mallika Sherawat is all set to enter the world of strategy, deception and betrayal with The Traitors 2. Ahead of the reality show’s premiere, a new clip featuring the actress surfaced online, where she makes a rather unexpected revelation about Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. While interacting with fellow contestants, Mallika claimed that Cruise currently has a crush on her and even suggested that they have partied together.

‘Tom Cruise has a crush on me’

The conversation begins when comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu asks Mallika whether she has ever had a crush on someone or whether she is usually the one people fall for. Mallika replies, “Sabko mere pe hi aata hai crush. Tom Cruise ko aaya hua hai aajkal. Jhooth nahi bol rahi, mere paas phone hota toh videos dikhaati uske (All end up having a crush on me. Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I’m not lying, if I had my phone with me, I’d show you his videos).”

Curious about her claim, Kullu and Abhishek Malhan then asked, “What kind of videos is he sending? Is he sending snaps?” Mallika clarifies that the videos are not snaps, saying, “No, from when we were partying together. He is fabulous.”

About The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 brings contestants together under one roof, secretly dividing them into Traitors and Innocents. While the Traitors attempt to eliminate contestants without revealing their identities, the Innocents must use strategy, alliances and deduction to expose them. The show blends mind games, deception and high-stakes challenges.

The Traitors 2 contestants

Hosted by Karan Johar, the second season features 21 contestants, including Kullu, Abhishek Malhan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri. The reality series premieres on Prime Video from August 13.

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