The Traitors 2: Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Malhan play the blame game after latter trolls comedian's eviction

Munawar Faruqui’s eviction from The Traitors Season 2 in the very first Circle of Shaq triggered his banter with Abhishek Malhan. Munawar, who was revealed to be an Innocent, was voted out after several contestants suspected his gameplay. His exit came after Harman Singha and Abhishek openly questioned his approach to the game.

Munawar takes an indirect dig at Abhishek

Following his eviction, Munawar Faruqui appeared to take a swipe at Abhishek online. Reflecting on the game and the importance of alliances, he wrote, “I have cried a lot and then had a thought, that if someone really wants to win it so bad then next year they should go to Alliance, because that is where group work is the game.”

Munawar also appeared to highlight the attention surrounding his presence even after leaving the show. His comments seemingly did not go unnoticed, with Abhishek responding through his own social media posts.

Abhishek Malhan hits back

Sharing a picture of himself in his The Traitors costume, Abhishek asked, “Kaun ro raha h bhai (Who is crying)?” In another Instagram Story, he added, “Bolne do takleef hua hai bechare ko (Let him say, poor thing has got hurt).”

The exchange comes after the two contestants had a tense dynamic inside the show. Abhishek had also claimed that if there was ever a race between him and Munawar, he would always come out on top.

Munawar’s emotional outburst

During the Circle of Shaq, Munawar defended himself before being eliminated. He said, “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there. I can clearly see through other people's insecurities, and you will see how they end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here. Thank you for that.”

When Karan Johar asked him to reveal whether he was a Traitor or an Innocent, Munawar responded, “I was playing the game! I wanted to play it well! I am an innocent! Insecure bunch of people. They thought I would eat them up here. They are all scared. Now recognize who is the one amongst you.” The real Traitors were Kullu, Krystle D’Souza, and Harman Singha, while Shahneel Gill was later recruited into the secret group.

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ALSO READ: The Traitors 2: Soundous Moufakir slams Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill for her elimination