The Traitors 2: Munawar Faruqui becomes first 'innocent' to get eliminated, calls contestants ‘insecure bunch’

The Traitors Season 2 began with a bang as the first three episodes saw betrayal and high-voltage drama in the game. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show saw Munawar Faruqui become the first major target during the opening 'circle of shaq'. Although Munawar openly suspected Mallika Sherawat of being a Traitor, several contestants began questioning his own gameplay and eventually voted him out.

Munawar Faruqui is 1st contestant to get eliminated

During the Circle of Shaq, Munawar received the highest number of votes, ending his journey on the show. Before leaving, he addressed the contestants and said, “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there. I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here. Thank you for that.”

When Karan Johar asked Munawar to reveal whether he was a Traitor or an Innocent, the comedian did not hold back. Appearing visibly emotional, he lashed out at the contestants and said, “F*** off, guys! I was playing the game! I wanted to play it well! I am an innocent! F*** off, insecure bunch of people. They thought I would eat them up here. They are all scared. Now recognize who is the one amongst you.”

Who are the Traitors?

The real Traitors revealed so far are Kullu, Krystle D’Souza and Harman Singha. In the second episode, Shahneel Gill was recruited into the secret group, making it four of them.

Dalip Tahil and Karan Singh Magic also exit

The Traitors 2 witnessed more eliminations alongside Munawar’s dramatic departure. Dalip Tahil was eliminated on the first day after a twist involving gold coins saw him receive the lowest number. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Magic became the first contestant to be m*rdered by the Traitors, setting the tone for the dangerous game ahead.

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