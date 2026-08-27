The Traitors 2: Rhea Chakraborty gets eliminated from the show; Shahneel Gill faces eviction due to Tanya Puri

Actor-influencer, Rhea Chakraborty’s journey on Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors 2 came to an end in the eighth episode after she received the most votes from her fellow contestants during the Circle of Shaq. The actor and entrepreneur had come remarkably close to the finale while maintaining that she was an Innocent. However, repeated suspicions surrounding her gameplay eventually proved too difficult to overcome.

Rhea Chakraborty gets eliminated

As she prepared to leave the competition, Rhea Chakraborty became emotional while addressing the contestants. She said, “I had a great time with all of you. You all became my family away from family. But I really love all of you. I am sorry if I pointed fingers at the circle of shaq, to Krystle, Sahil, Mallika, but it is just a game, and I hope we can still be friends outside the game.”

When Karan Johar asked her to reveal her identity, Rhea responded with a line that referenced her personal journey. She said, “This felt like deja vu. I am an innocent. Always have been. Always will be.”

The reference was particularly significant because Rhea had previously explained why she did not want to be a Traitor. During the fifth episode, Shweta Tiwari asked her to give a reason for her claim. Rhea replied, “I don't want to be the traitor. The reason is that the world already sees me as a traitor. I am not the traitor, all of you are making a big mistake. This is a distraction from the one who is a traitor.”

Shahneel Gill faces eviction

Shahneel Gill, sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, also faced an unexpected exit from the reality show. She had earned attention for her strategic gameplay as a Traitor, but detective Tanya Puri’s questioning during the Circle of Shaq put her under intense scrutiny.

The trouble began when Tanya asked Shahneel and Krystle D’Souza about the letters they had received confirming they were safe. While Krystle remembered the contents of hers, Shahneel admitted, “I don't remember everything by heart.” Her explanation that she had a poor memory failed to convince the group, ultimately leading to her elimination.

About The Traitors 2

With Shahneel gone, Krystle recruited Rida Tharana as a Traitor. The Traitors must continue eliminating contestants without exposing themselves, while the Innocents race to identify them before it is too late. The Traitors 2 premiered on Prime Video on August 13, with new episodes every Thursday.

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