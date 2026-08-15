The Traitors 2: Soundous Moufakir slams Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill for her elimination

The Traitors Season 2 has already delivered several unexpected exits, with Soundous Moufakir becoming the latest contestant to leave the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. After Shahneel Gill was recruited as a Traitor, she chose Soundous as her target, leading to the latter’s elimination from the game.

In an interview with Mid-day, Soundous opened up about her exit and suggested that Shahneel’s decision was not entirely driven by strategy. According to Soundous, her outspoken personality and confidence may have influenced the choice, but she believes there was also a personal element involved.

Soundous says 'Shahneel’s decision was personal'

Reacting to Shahneel picking her, Soundous said, “It was Shahneel who took my name. I think when you are a girl and you choose to hurt another girl, it says a lot about your character, especially when the person you are targeting is beautiful, opinionated and confident, and hasn't done anything to hurt you in the game. It comes across as insecurity rather than strength. I think it was more on a personal level.”

Soundous’ exit came after a series of eliminations in the opening episodes of The Traitors 2. Munawar Faruqui, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha and Karan Singh Magic were among the other contestants to leave the game, which has quickly intensified following the formation of the Traitors’ group.

Soundous Moufakir on doing reality shows

Soundous has previously participated in reality shows including Splitsvilla and Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, the actor now feels ready to leave the reality television space behind and concentrate on the next phase of her career.

She explained, “Reality started my career with Splitsvilla. At the time, I genuinely didn't know how to speak Hindi, so it was a big disadvantage for me when I wanted to enter the film industry. But I think I'm done with reality now. I should also move on from it because I need to grow beyond that, and I think it's high time.”

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