The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Mallika Sherawat taunts Rhea Chakraborty about her 'jail time and comeback' on Karan Johar's show

The makers of the reality show, The Traitors Season 2 have unveiled the official trailer on social media. The trailer offers a glimpse into another thrilling season packed with deception, shifting alliances and high-stakes gameplay. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality competition returns with a fresh batch of celebrity contestants who must survive.

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with the line, "Rise and shine… it's dhoka time, again," setting the tone for a season built on suspense and psychological strategy. As the contestants settle into the game, trust quickly becomes a novelty, with hidden Traitors secretly working to eliminate innocents while protecting their own identities.

In the trailer, Shweta Tiwari is seen talking about her former marriages by saying she caught her husbands cheating on her. In another scene where all contestants gather on the table, accusations fly in all directions, with players naming Sahil, Mallika, and Harman as suspected traitors. Mallika Sherawat taunts Rhea Chakraborty saying, "Rhea, you were in jail. This is a comeback for you!" Chakraborty then jokes that she will leave the country when this episode airs.

About the show The Traitors Season 2

Shot at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the second season features 21 celebrity contestants from the worlds of entertainment, music and digital media. The lineup includes Aaditya Kulshreshth "Kullu", Abhishek Malhan "Fukraa Insaan", Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri. The reality series premieres on Prime Video from August 13.

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ALSO READ: Traitors Season 2: All confirmed 21 contestants of Karan Johar's show, from Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty to Munawar