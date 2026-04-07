TMKOC actor and Disha Vakani's father Bhim Vakani passes away in Ahmedabad

Popular actor and father of actress Disha Vakani, Bhim Vakani, entertained the audience with his commendable performances over the past decades. But sadly, he won’t be seen on the silver screen anymore. It breaks out heart to report that the veteran star is no more among us. According to a report by MoneyControl, he was not keeping well before he passed away in Ahmedabad. Read on!

Bhim Vakani passes away in Ahmedabad

Veteran actor Bhim Vakani, the proud father of TV actress Disha Vakani, has passed away. The senior actor also featured in a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The tragic piece of news was confirmed by the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi.

Confirming the same to MoneyControl, Modi said, “He wasn’t unwell, but we got to know from his family in the morning that he has passed away.” Bhim Vakani was a great painter, actor, and director.

Asit further expressed that he played a major role in his daughter Disha's success as Daya Behen in TMKOC. “We had a family-like bond; whenever he came to Mumbai, he’d come home, and we’d hang out. It feels like a part of my family has gone with him,” said the producer. The popular Gujarati personality also made a special appearance as Mavji Chheda in the popular soap opera. He was seen as the close friend of Daya Behen’s father-in-law, Champaklal Gada.

The late actor shared the screen with Aamir Khan in Lagaan, Shah Rukh Khan in Swades, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in Lajja. He was part of films like Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and more.

Talking about Disha Vakani, she was a key player in Modi’s TMKOC. However, ever since she went on maternity leave in 2018, she hasn’t returned. While talking to ETimes TV, Asit admitted that Disha’s character still lives on in the hearts of the audience. However, he told News18 that it is difficult for her to return to the show.

“For women, life changes after marriage, but I am still positive. If, for some reason, she does not come, then I will have to bring another Dayaben for the show,” expressed the show runner.

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