TMKOC fame Raj Anadkat to make his TV comeback and replace THIS actor; Here's what we know

Most of us know Raj Anadkat as the boy who played teenager Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tappu in the popular TV serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But the TV audience missed watching him after he quit the show in 2022. Well, the good news is that Raj is returning to the silver screen with a new show. Read on for more details!

Raj Anadkat returns to TV with new show

Raj Anadkat’s separation from TMKOC came as a shocker for many. The young star is again in the limelight because of the new show he will be part of. Industry insiders suggest that he is returning to Sony Sab with a new show. He is finally stepping out of the comedy serial and is set to play a lead in the upcoming Inspire Films show.

Apparently, he is replacing Avinash Mishra, known for starring in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, and more. The 30-year-old actor was also part of Bigg Boss 18. Mishra is also reportedly part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 along with Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Farrhana Bhatt, and Manisha Rani.

While Raj is headlining the new show, he is rumored to be paired opposite Khushi Dubey. For the unversed, Khushi was part of the 2015 film, Dil Dhadakne Do. She also acted in soap operas, namely Naaginn, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Aashiqana, Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam, among others. While not much has been revealed about the show, the fresh pairing of Raj and Khushi has left the audience intrigued.

Talking about Raj’s association with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he joined the show in 2017 by replacing Bhavya Gandhi as Tappu. After his exit, the young actor took to his social media handle and confirmed his disassociation from Neela Film Productions and the sitcom.

In his note, the actor mentioned, “Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as 'TAPU'. Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I'll be back to entertain all of you very soon.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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