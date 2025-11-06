TRP Report: Anupamaa tops the chart, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 grabs second spot and YRKKH slips

The latest TRP report for this week is out, and it has brought some interesting shifts in the television rankings. According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have maintained their stronghold on the top positions, while a few other shows climbed up the list. Meanwhile, some popular daily soaps saw a dip in viewership this week.

Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi continue to dominate

Continuing its successful streak, Anupamaa has once again secured the No. 1 spot in the TRP chart this week. The Rupali Ganguly-led family drama has been consistently leading the ratings, showing no signs of slowing down. Following closely, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 claimed the second position, proving that the revival of the iconic title managed to connect well with the audience.

Both shows continue to perform strongly in urban and rural markets, retaining massive viewership. Their engaging storylines and strong performances are key reasons behind their steady success.

Udne Ki Aasha and Tum Se Tum Tak climb higher

The latest TRP list also witnessed upward movement for several daily soaps. Udne Ki Aasha rose to the third spot, showing strong viewer engagement. Tum Se Tum Tak also made a jump to fourth position this week.

However, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) slipped slightly, taking the fifth spot. The long-running show, which recently underwent major twists, seems to have faced a minor dip in ratings. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintained its stable position at No. 6, continuing to be a family favorite.

The seventh and eighth positions were occupied by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Vasudha, respectively. Reality show Bigg Boss 19 saw an improvement, climbing to the ninth spot. Rounding off the list, Pati Patni Aur Panga secured the 10th position on the TRP chart.

With Anupamaa continuing to lead and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 following closely, it will be interesting to see if these shows can retain their top spots in the upcoming weeks.

