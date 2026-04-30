TRP Report: Did Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Anupamaa lose their top spots to Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan?

The TRP report for the 16th week is finally here, and it seems like a major shuffle in the top 5 spots. While some old favorites are struggling to keep their grip, the return of a legendary franchise has turned the leaderboard upside down. While Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remained the undisputed king this week, leading the top spot, Vasudha is slowly cementing its place as the second most-popular TV show. But the third one came as a surprise. Read on for more details!

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Vasudha are the front runners

For weeks, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been leading the TRP Report. Clearly, Ekta Kapoor’s magic touch is back and how. This week, the high-octane family drama is leading with a solid 1.8 rating. However, it has dropped from last week’s 2.0 rating. Having said that, Tulsi has been succeeding in keeping the audience glued to the story.

In the second spot, we have Vasudha, which has again come second in the race, emerging as a dark horse for the channel. Its rating also dropped from last week’s 1.8 to 1.7 this week.

The surprising element was Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, which is shining in the third place. The Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta production clocked a 1.7 rating. It’s worth noting that it was in 6th place last week. Clearly, it has resonated deeply with viewers, which has resulted in a jump of multiple spots.

Top 5 TV shows with last week's TRP ratings:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi- 1.8 Vasudha- 1.7 Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan- 1.7 Anupamaa- 1.6 Tumm Se Tumm Tak- 1.6

Even though Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa remains in number four, its rating declined from last week’s 1.8 and landed at 1.6 this week. It is currently tied with Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak, which is also holding steady at 1.6 rating and in the fifth place.

Moving further in the list, we have the spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hai, at the sixth spot, followed by the long-running legacy show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Next, we have Udne Ki Aasha, Naagin 7, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in that order.

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