TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa's ratings drop; Ulka Gupta's Banni Chow Home Delivery enters top 5
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Imlie, here are the shows which ranked in the top 5 positions on this week's TRP chart.
The TRP report for week 35 is out and here are some of the most-watched shows liked by the audiences. The TRP reports offer an insight into the shows that are being liked by the viewers, and ones that did not meet their expectations for the week. Speaking of which, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has yet again managed to win the hearts of the masses with its storyline. The show yet again managed to rank on the top spot in the TRP chart. Despite being in the first spot, the ratings of the show have dropped compared to the previous report. Previously the ratings of Anupamaa were 3.3, now the show has received 3.0 ratings.
Another popular show, which ranked in the second spot on the top 5 charts is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, the show's leap track has managed to hold the attention of the audience and received 2.5 ratings this week. The addition of little kids and drama is doing wonders for the makers and is liked by the audience. The show which ranked in the third spot is Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein with a rating of 2.2. This show has also witnessed exciting twists and turns in the storyline, and viewers are enjoying it.
The fourth spot on the TRP list has been occupied by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer starrer 'Imlie'. The show has received 2.0 ratings, which is less compared to the last TRP report. On the last TRP report, the show received 2.2 ratings. The show's lead Fahmaan and Sumbul have recently revealed about the leap track and their exit from the show. The fifth spot has been occupied by Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ulka Gupta's Banni Chow Home Delivery. Both shows have received 1.9 ratings.
