TRP Report: Top 10 TV shows this week- Did Bigg Boss 19 BEAT Anupamaa in rating? Find out where KSBKBT 2 stands

The Indian television scene has been extremely exciting these days, with viewers on the edge of their seats each day. With Thursday rolling around, the TRP report for this week is out, and a sharp shot up has been observed.

Check out this week’s TRP report

Bigg Boss 19: Bigg Boss 19 has been a fan favorite ever since its premiere earlier this year, with millions in India tuning into Colors TV to check out the fun. With the finale rolling out last weekend, here’s how the viewership was affected. As per GossipTV’s report, the reality program recorded an impressive 2.2 TVR. With Gaurav Khanna being announced as the winner, the Salman Khan-hosted program has come to an end, making it obvious that next week's TRP will face a glaring downfall.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has maintained its popularity among Indian viewers, coming in second for the 49th TRP report of the year. It lost the top spot to Bigg Boss 19 only in anticipation of the show’s finale episode, but it looks more than likely that the family drama will return to its ace position in the coming week.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay starrer Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has returned to the Indian homes with a sequel running from July 2025. It has also dropped another spot in this week’s report, with the top rank being briefly stolen. The reboot is expected to get back to the second spot next week.

Laughter Chefs Season 3 and Tum Se Tum Tak have gained a lot of popularity online, with clips of the shows circulating on the internet. They grabbed the fourth and the fifth spots on the list, respectively.

The top 10 among the shows have been rounded up in the following way:

6. Udne Ki Aasha

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

8. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

9. Vasudha

10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

ALSO READ: Stylist Riddhima Sharma reveals if Tanya Mittal has cleared payment and returned Bigg Boss 19 outfits: ‘Needed reality check’