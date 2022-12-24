Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide; Looking back at the 20-year-old actress’ journey in showbiz

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, who was one of the popular faces in the television industry passed away on December 24 by suicide. The actress was known for her roles in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and more TV shows. She was 20 years old and had made quite a name for herself in the industry. As per reports, the actress hanged herself in the makeup room of her show's set. She was rushed to the hospital immediately but was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Besides her daily soaps, Tunisha Sharma was quite popular on social media and enjoyed a massive fan following there. She kept her fans updated with her personal as well as professional life. Well, as per reports, the actress looked quite tense on the sets of her show and she was quickly rushed to hospital after she was found hanging in the makeup room but there, she was declared dead. For the unversed, just five hours before her death, Tunisha took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of herself from the set where she was getting ready for her shot. Her last post, which was shared six hours ago, was captioned, "Those who are driven by their passion doesnt stop."

About Tunisha

The 20-year-old Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Currently she was shooting for Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam.

She was also a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, the actress played the role of young Katrina Kaif, and in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, she was seen as Vidya Balan’s daughter. The actress also had a cameo in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3. Besides this, she also featured in several music videos.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.