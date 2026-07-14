Udne Ki Aasha takes a 7-year-leap; Will Sailee and Roshni’s baby secret shatter the Deshmukh family?

Udne Ki Aasha is about to enter an emotionally charged new chapter with a seven-year leap. The award-winning television drama features Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles as Sailee Deshmukh and Sachin Deshmukh. After the couple encountered a heartbreaking loss, they accept the reality of the situation and continue living their lives with their daughter. But as the kids grow older, they are about to unearth and shocking secret that could turn their lives upside down. Read on!

Will a 7-year leap in Udne Ki Aasha bring Sachin and Sailee closer to their son?

In the upcoming episodes of Udne Ki Aasha, the audience will witness an anticipated leap which also came as a shocker for its stars. A heartbreaking loss, a life-altering secret, and a leap that changes everything.

A medical emergency during Sailee and Roshni’s pregnancies leads to a shocking baby swap at birth, leaving Sailee and Sachin believing they have lost their child forever. Completely unaware that their son is alive and being raised by Roshni and Tejas, the couple is forced to move on with their lives.

Seven years later, Sachin and Sailee have rebuilt their lives in Ganpatipule with their daughter, Poorna. But as the children take centre stage, long-buried secrets and hidden motives threaten to resurface, setting the stage for an emotional journey filled with love, heartbreak, family bonds, and unexpected twists.

Talking about the upcoming twist, Neha Harsora who plays Sailee Deshmukh in the show expressed, “When I first heard about this leap, it genuinely made me emotional because it reminded me how unpredictable life can be. We all imagine how life should unfold, but sometimes it has completely different plans for us. That’s exactly what I felt while reading about Sailee’s journey after seven years.”

The actress added, “The kids on the set remind me of my childhood, the masti, the fun, and everything in between. It’s emotional, it’s unpredictable, and it shows a completely different side of Sailee that audiences haven’t seen before. I’m really excited for everyone to experience this new journey.”

Tune in to Udne Ki Aasha from July 15, 2026, to witness what destiny has in store for Sachin and Sailee. The show streams every day at 8:30 PM on Star Plus and anytime on JioHotstar.

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