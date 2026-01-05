3 Hindi TV shows releasing this week on OTT: Shark Tank India 5 to MasterChef India season 9

The year has just kicked off, and we already have an interesting line-up of shows that can be watched on OTT this week. From MasterChef India Season 9 to Shark Tank India Season 5, there’s something for everyone. Check it out!

1. Shark Tank India Season 5

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: January 5, 2026

Looking at the success of the past seasons of Shark Tank India, the audience is excited to see what the 5th season will bring to the table. The pitchers are set, and the sharks have taken their seats to watch the drama unfold on Sony LIV.

The reality TV series, based on the American reality series Shark Tank, is all set to premiere its first show today (January 5, 2026). In this high-stakes series, a fresh lineup of ambitious CEOs will step into the spotlight to pitch their business ventures to seasoned industry titans. Their goal is simple but life-changing: secure the vital funding and strategic mentorship needed to scale their dreams. You can catch all the action on the official OTT platform, with the first episode streaming tonight at 10 PM.

2. MasterChef India Season 9

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: January 5, 2026

The popular cooking reality TV show, MasterChef India, is finally making a comeback. In the 9th season, chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar will be joined by chef Kunal Kapur, who will be making a comeback to the franchise.

This time, the theme of the show will be 'Pride of India,' with contestants competing in duos, unlike in earlier editions. The stake to win the MasterChef India 2026 title, along with the Golden Apron, is at an all-time high. You can catch up on new episodes every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM.

3. Splitsvilla Season 16

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: January 9, 2026

MTV Splitsvilla is returning to bring entertainment, drama, romance, and emotions in equal measures. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, this year’s season is titled MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa. Watch the contestants fight for love and the jackpot in this fun show streaming from January 9, 2026. Catch the show on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar).

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 4 Hollywood Theatrical Releases of The Week (January 5-11, 2026): From Greenland 2: Migration to Sleepwalker