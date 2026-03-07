Amid divorce rumors, Divya Agarwal admits living apart from husband Apurva Padgaonkar: ‘I am a diamond digger’

Divya Agarwal was part of the reality TV show, The 50. She shared the house with another contestant, Bhavya Singh, who claimed that Agarwal has trouble in paradise and that she lives apart from her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. After being evicted from the show, Divya responded to all the rumors and Singh’s claims that she is a gold digger. Read on!

Divya Agarwal admits to living away from her husband

Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner, Divya Agarwal, joined other celebrities in the game show, The 50. But sadly, she was given the exit order. After being eliminated from the program, the actress and model spoke to the media and addressed rumors of her divorce from husband Apurva Padgaonkar.

While talking to FilmiGyan, the Splitsvilla 10 fame confirmed that she is indeed living apart from her husband. Divya clarified, “I live near my job, and he lives nearer to his job. We continue to see each other like a couple.” Reacting to claims of her being a gold digger, Agarwal told Telly Talk India that their love and marriage are still thriving.

“Individuals possess only partial information. I’m not interested in gold, but I would gladly refer to myself as a diamond digger. My spouse is a diamond,” she added.

Nearly two weeks ago, Divya dropped a video with her husband at the airport. Wishing her husband on their wedding anniversary, she wrote, “I married you only because you are the only one who understands everything,,, you never wanted to change me .. you know the core of me … happy anniversary to my love.. counting many more no matter how crazy it gets.. it’s HIM & I. He never feared what I’m thinking or feeling he knows it!”

Take a look:

Back in February 2024, Divya Agarwal married businessman Apurva Padgaonkar in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. Months into their marriage, rumors of them parting ways made headlines. Back then, she quashed speculations of their divorce.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes surgery after tendon tear worsening on show, shares update from hospital bed