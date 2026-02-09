Amid divorce rumors, is Divya Agarwal living separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar? The 50’s Bhavya Singh reveals

The 50 is getting more scandalous by the day. The ongoing reality show where celebrities are living in the same house for up to 50 days and engage in missions. While trying to climb the ladder of fame and remain constant in the house for the longest possible time and turn into the winner, spats between many contestants have sprung up and created trouble on screen. The latest one has come from Bhavya Singh, making claims about Divya Agarwal’s relationship with her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar.

Bhavya Singh shares that Divya Agarwal is living separately from husband in an explosive rant

Getting between fellow participants Archana Gautam and Bhavya Singh’s friendship, Divya Agarwal made strong-worded comments about them, and the three got involved in an argument. A follow-up chat, including Bhavya Singh, Sapna Choudhary, and Aarya, the former Splitsvilla Season 12 star, made shocking revelations about Divya. She went on a rant about her personal life while denying wanting to go into detail about it.

"Diwali par asli phatake toh iske ghar par poothe the. Aur maine phode the. Aur aaj tak maine kabhi bola nahi woh aur na kabhi podcast par na kabhi kuch. Kabhi bolungi bhi nahi, kyunki inka khud ka aapsi parivaarik maamla tha, usmein mujhe involve kar diya in logon ne. Bheek maangte hain logon se Mumbai mein ke ‘mere ghar aajao, aap mere paas aajao, please milo mujhse’. Alag rehti hai apne pati se.”

(The real fireworks went off at her house on Diwali, and I was the one who set them off. And so far, I’ve never spoken about it — not on any podcast, not anywhere. I won’t ever either, because it was their own personal family matter. These people got me involved in it. They beg people in Mumbai, saying, ‘Come to my house, please come to me, please meet me.’ She lives separately from her husband.)"

While Divya Agarwal was not privy to the conversation, it is unknown if she will find out about it or react to it. Neither the Bigg Boss OTT star nor her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, has responded to the claims. Meanwhile, the couple got married back in Mumbai in February 2024. The actress has previously denied the rumors of them heading for divorce.

