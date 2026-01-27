Anupamaa actor Adrija Roy gets engaged to Vignuesh Iyer; Mohsin Khan and Krutika Desai congratulate

Anupamaa actor Adrija Roy is off the market. Taking to her Instagram account on January 27, she shared photos from her intimate engagement to Vignuesh Iyer. The couple seems to have gone the traditional route for their ceremony, with beautiful photos being revealed in the social media update. The couple seemed more than delighted on their special day, posing for the cameras in loved-up photos.

Actress Adrija Roy and beau Vignuesh Iyer are gearing up to tie the knot. The couple took the first step in the direction of their marriage by getting engaged privately on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Sharing a bunch of photos from their ceremony, the actress wrote, “Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise — my heart feels home. I love you my love.”

In the photos, the couple could be seen exchanging rings under natural light and among the nature, decorated with beautiful flowers. In the presence of their closest friends and family, the two seem to have exchanged garlands as well. The event seems to have happened with South Indian rituals in place as the couple posed alongside each other, with coconuts lying in the background. They looked at each other with love-filled eyes, and he dropped a sweet forehead kiss on her.

More photos revealed them walking barefoot as their guests showered petals on them. They posed at the venue in their traditional outfits, with the bride-to-be donning a classic deep pink silk saree, complete with heavy gold jewellery and a beautiful gajra. The groom-to-be wore a blue printed kurta with a white dhoti and a golden border as he held the hands of his beautiful lady love.

The entertainment industry celebrated the couple’s big day by showering them with congratulatory messages. Fellow Anupamaa stars and other industry friends replied in the comments section with lots of good wishes for the two. Among the many messages, Krutika Desai, Ishita Dixit, Manish Naggdev, Shivam Khajuria, Baseer Ali, Bhavika Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Mohsin Khan’s love could be seen.

