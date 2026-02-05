Anupamaa star cast fee: Does Rupali Ganguly get double of what Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey were paid per episode?

Anupamaa is a popular TV show that has entered its sixth year. Started in 2020, the serial has now become a huge rage among soap opera aficionados. The show is led by Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular role, often referred to as Anu in the show. Since she is the face of the leading television serial, her salary is much more than what popular actors like Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey received during their tenure in the show. Read on to know their salaries.

Rupali Ganguly's fee per episode

With her peculiar accent, wit and power-packed performance, Rupali Ganguly has become the most-loved actress of the television industry. With the family drama Anupamaa, she made her way into the hearts of scores of Indians. Hence, her remuneration has to be worth her craft. According to a report by The Times of India, the actress was getting paid close to around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per episode.

But as Ganguly and her character became popular, her fees was also hiked. Apparently, she’s being paid around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh per episode. This is more than double the amount of money her co-stars Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey were paid when they were part of the show.

As for Gaurav Khanna, he was getting paid around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode for portraying Anuj Kapadia in the show. Having said that, the actor quit the show in 2024. Next up is Sudhanshu Pandey, a popular face in the entertainment industry who played Vanraj Shah, in the family drama. If reports as to be believed, Sudhanshu was also taking home close to around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Apart from them, Madalsa Sharma (Kavya) was getting paid between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per episode just like Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah and others.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (GQ, Times of India and Times Now). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

