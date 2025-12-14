Are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa planning a third child already? Couple reveals their family plans

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh are among the most loved couples in the industry. Currently, the duo is on cloud nine as they are expecting their second child. Time and again, the comedian has expressed excitement over embracing motherhood for the second time. She has also mentioned praying that they hope to welcome a baby girl. While fans are already excited to see Bharti and Haarsh write a new chapter, the couple has shed light on their future plans.

It goes without saying that having a girl child is a long-term wish the duo has been discussing. But now, Haarsh has hinted at the plan for the third baby. Yes, you read that right! Recently, Sonali Bendre appeared on the power couple's podcast, and both got candid about their family planning. As they continued to talk, the Bollywood opened up about having only one child, and then Bharti spilt the beans on becoming a mother for the second time.

Listening to her concerns, Sonali called the Laughter Chefs' host a 'seasoned mom.' Meanwhile, Harsh commented, “Hum rukenge nahi, Bharti (we will not stop)," subtly hinting at their plan to have a third child in the near future. He even noted that three is his lucky number.

Explaining the context, Bharti jokingly added, "Yeh kehta hai ki hum rukenge nahi. Humein na ladi chahiye toh humara aisa hai ki agar ladka hogaya toh hum ek aur try karenge. Agar agla bhi ladka hogaya toh kehta hai aur karenge. Toh jab tak main marti nahi na ma'am karte rahenge (He says we won't stop. We want a girl, so we thought if it's a boy this time as well, we'll try once more. If again we have a boy, he says we'll again try. So, we will keep trying until I die)."

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. They shared a cutesy picture on social media wherein she flaunted her baby bump.

