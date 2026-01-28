Are Dil Mill Gaye co-stars Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget getting married? TV heartthrob reacts to rumors

Known friends and co-stars, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget, have a long history. From starting together on Dil Mill Gaye where they became close friends to re-establishing their relationship in more projects like Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Their bond remains strong on screen and off it, making dating and wedding rumors surface. Now the 39-year-old star has reacted to claims, firmly denying any planning of nuptials.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani co-stars, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget are NOT getting married

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have a massive fan following, thanks to their chemistry which stemmed on the sets of Dil Mill Gaye. Years after the show's end, fans have been linking them together with their joint work in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani only fueling the rumors of dating. On January 28, there were reports of the two planning a wedding this year. Unfortunately, that seems to be just a long time wish, as Karan Wahi revealed to HTCity that it’s all but ‘fake news’, immediately shutting down any possibility of their marriage.

Karan’s denial on Wednesday follows a series of former refusals about there being any romance between the longtime friends. They have brushed aside any claims and continued to hang out together, keeping their fandom well fed and happy.

Jennifer Winget was previously married to Karan Singh Grover, also fellow Dil Mill Gaye co-stars. The two said their I dos back in 2012 however it was a short-lived marriage as they jointly announced their plans for a divorce in November 2014, ending their relationship. On the other hand, Karan Wahi is known to have been dating Jinita Sheth in the past. Following their split, he began dating Uditi Singh a couple of years later and made it Instagram official in 2020. However, they are known to have broken up in 2022. As of right now, both the actors seem to be single, making fans excited about what lies ahead of them.

