Are Gaurav Khanna and wife Akanksha Chamola getting divorced? Actress clarifies ‘relationship built on needs’ remark

Trouble in Paradise for Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola? The actor couple has long been the center of attention following his appearance on Bigg Boss 19. With scrutiny around their views on parenthood, many have been closely monitoring their moves, and recently, the wife shared a quote on her Instagram, which had netizens wondering if she was directing it towards her husband or if issues were brewing for the couple. Speaking to Bombay Times, the actress assured they were not headed for divorce, and all was well back home.

Akanksha Chamola opens up on divorce rumors

This past week, taking to her social media account, she wrote in Hindi, “Jis rishte ki buniyaad mein sirf zarooratein ho, wahan dil hamesha qurbaan hota hai. (When a relationship is built only on needs, it is always the heart that gets sacrificed.)” The post immediately received a multitude of likes and comments, prompting questions about a possible split. In a following update, Akanksha Chamola revealed that there is ‘absolutely no trouble in our marriage.’

The actress seems to have decided to take a different route to promote her next work, which was unrelated to her Bigg Boss 19 winner husband. “The post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I’m not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. It was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion,” she added.

The two were previously seen interacting on the set of the reality show, where he expressed his wish to have children and revealed that his wife’s opinions did not match his own. His comments have been widely discussed online, with her now saying, “I have clearly said that I don’t see myself choosing motherhood. It’s a personal choice, and I don’t feel the need to justify it to anyone.”

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, who have an age gap of nine years, got married back in November 2016.

