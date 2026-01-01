Arjun Bijlani gets emotional and hugs son at father-in-law's funeral, friend Nia Sharma extends support

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, took his last breath on January 1, 2026. He suffered a brain stroke a couple of days back, after which, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. While recovering from the stroke and fighting for life, the 73-year-old breathed his last today, leaving family and close ones in tears.

Arjun, who was reportedly extremely close to his father-in-law, couldn’t control his emotions at the cremation centre. He was captured hugging his young son in his vulnerable state. With tears in his eyes, the actor places his hand on his son's head to console him.

Several celebs from the TV industry attended the funeral. Nia Sharma, who shares a great bond with Arjun Bijlani, also grieved the loss. She extended her support to the family during such a difficult time. In a video, the actress was seen hugging a family member of Arjun Bijlani. Chetna Panday and Kanika Mann were also spotted at the funeral site.

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his son, Nishank Swami, and a daughter, Neha, who is married to Arjun Bijlani. A close family member told Hindustan Times that he was doing well on December 29, 2025. He was about to have dinner when he suddenly suffered a stroke, after which the family rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was put on life support.

Arjun and Neha were on a Dubai vacation to celebrate the New Year; however, destiny had other plans. They have to return immediately after learning about their father’s health.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani recently appeared in Rise and Fall. He not only participated but also won the show, defeating Aarush Bhola and Arbaz Patel. Reportedly, the actor was awarded a prize of Rs. 28 lakh.

