Arjun Bijlani pens an emotional tribute for his late father-in-law: ‘Neha aur Ayaan ka dhyaan rakhoonga...'

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani’s New Year started on a tragic note. On January 1, 2026, the actor lost his father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami. After immersing his ashes in the Ganga, he took to social media and penned a heartfelt tribute to his FIL, who was an integral part of his life.

Arjun Bijlani pays emotional tribute to late father-in-law

A while ago, on January 6, 2026, Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle and dropped multiple images with his late father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami. Penning his pain of losing a father-figure, the actor-host penned, “Om Shanti Papa!! Aap ki batein aur seek hamesha hamare saath Rahengi ..!! Neha aur Ayaan ka poora Dhyaan rakhoonga chinta mat karna .. !! Love u always !! Sri Rakesh Chandra Swami !! 1956 - 2026 . !! #omshanti”

Arjun’s father-in-law suffered a brain stroke on December 29, 2025. He was quickly admitted to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. Soon, Neha and Arjun returned from the Dubai trip to be by the side of their ailing father. But sadly, they had to bid their final goodbyes to him on the first day of 2026.

According to ANI, his final rites took place at the Oshiwara crematorium. A handful of TV stars like Nia Sharma, Chetna Panday and Kanika Mann attended the funeral. Arjun was very close to his father-in-law. Even at his funeral, the actor was seen in tears while hugging his son Ayaan.

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami, and his son, Nishank Swami. A day ago, the family immerged Swami’s ashes in the Ganga. Later, Nishank took to his Instagram handle and expressed the pain of losing his father.

In the captions, the grieving son stated, “I have not even accepted what has happened. It still feels like you’ll walk back in to my room any second. I keep longing for that hug and those last words which I didn’t know would be the last. Doing your asthi visarjan - Watching the last parts of you go away felt like losing you all over again.”

