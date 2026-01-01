Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami passes away

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

While the world happily steps into the New Year, sad news knocked on the doors of popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani. Earlier today, his 73-year-old father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, passed away. According to reports, Swami suffered a brain stroke on December 29, 2025, following which he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

Arjun Bijlani has to cut short his Dubai trip and rush to India after his father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital following a medical emergency. Bijlani and his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, stayed by her father’s side while he was recovering from a brain stroke.

But sadly, the 73-year-old left for his heavenly abode today, January 1, 2026. According to ANI, his final rites took place today at the Oshiwara crematorium. Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami, and his son, Nishank Swami.

A close family member of the deceased informed Hindustan Times that Swami was fit and fine and was set to have dinner when, suddenly, he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. “The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation,” the insider added.

Neha has always spoken highly about her father on social media. Last year, on Father’s Day, she shared multiple images of her father sitting with her son, Ayaan Bijlani. In the caption, she expressed, “Happy Father’s Day to my daddy. I’ve always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family.”

She added, “I always hoped Arjun would learn from you — your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing. A father’s love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love. Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy. @rakesh.swami.”

Neha also shared a heartfelt birthday note for her father, in 2025. With multiple images showcasing the father-daughter’s lovely bond, she penned, “My Daddy, my rock, my everything. From the smallest worries to the biggest challenges, you’ve always been there. Forever your little girl, love you daddy @rakesh.swami.”

