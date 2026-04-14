Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Breakup: Bigg Boss 19 stars part ways, Kunickaa Sadanand confirms

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar grabbed eyeballs and immediately became the most-loved couple of the Bigg Boss 19 house. But despite announcing their engagement in 2022 and emerging as a strong couple on the reality TV show, the couple has parted ways. Former co-contestant and actress Kunickaa Sadanand, confirmed the news of their breakup. Read on to know what she said.

Have Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar broken up?

Rumours of Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar’s breakup made headlines after she skipped Darbar’s star-studded birthday bash. Now, actress Kunickaa Sadanand confirmed that the couple has indeed parted ways. The Doodh Ka Karz actress shared a lovely bond with both of them.

Hence, while talking to Telly Masala, she said, “It is very emotional because dono ke saath mera bahot accha connection tha. Dono ko main bahot pyaar karti hoon (I had a good connection with both of them, and I loved both of them a lot). I know Nagma and Awez ne bhi ek doosre ko bahot support kiya (I know they both have supported each other a lot)."

Hoping for their reunion, she further expressed, “So, I wish ki ho sakta hai agar kuch sulah ho jaaye ya kuch ho jaaye. Jo bhi ho. Agar nahi bhi ho, dono ko acche partner mile kyuki unhe mile the aur shayad destiny nahi chahti thi. But I hope they find good partners (So, I wish they could reconcile or work things out somehow. And even if they do not, I hope both of them find good partners, because they had found each other once, and perhaps destiny did not want it to last. But I truly hope they both find good partners).”

When speculations of their separation were rife, Awez told Telly Masala at his birthday bash that there were many unresolved issues between them. He expressed his desire to sit down and open up about the problems, as “there is a lot to discuss.” Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar entertained the audience with their fun dance reels on social media. Their last post was when Awez wished Nagma on her birthday, calling her his ‘forever.’

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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