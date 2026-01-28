Bharti Siingh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa name their second son Yashveer; here's what it means

Bharti Siingh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were on cloud nine when they welcomed their second son in December 2025. The couple also dropped a cute glimpse of their baby recently. Now, they have finally revealed the powerful name of their little boy. Well, Bharti and Haarsh have named him Yashveer, which means hero of fame. Don’t miss sweet glimpses of their little family.

Bharti Siingh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa name their second son Yashveer

Popular comedian and TV host Bharti Siingh and her writer husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their second baby boy on December 19, 2025. But ever since she got pregnant, the new parents have been fondly referring to their second baby as Kajo. Finally, they revealed the baby boy’s official name, and it's Yashveer. Well, the meaning of the name is as sweet as the baby. Yash in English means glory, fame, while Veer means hero. So, with that logic, he is a hero of fame.

A while ago, Bharti took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple family pictures from the naming ceremony of her second son. In the pictures, she was joined by her husband, Haarsh, and their first son, Laksh Singh Limbachiya, affectionately called Golla. Announcing the name of their second child, she wrote “Yashveer” with a red heart emoji.

Soon after, several celebs took to the comments section to shower their love on the baby and the sweet family. From Suniel Shetty to Karishma Tanna, Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera, and TV star Rubina Dilaik, many were delighted to hear the baby’s name.

Bharti and Haarsh took their audience through their second pregnancy via their YouTube channel. They even documented the emotional journey of welcoming their second child. In one of the vlogs, the comedian recalled the tense and fearful moment when her water broke suddenly at home early in the morning.

She revealed that at 6 in the morning, everything, from her clothes to her bed, got wet. When she informed her doctor, she told her to rush to the hospital as her water broke. Sharing how she felt at the moment, Siingh said, “Raat bhar se thoda uneasy tha. Poore kapde, bed geela ho gaya. Dua karna sab sahi ho jaye (I was uneasy since last night. Everything was wet. Please pray for me.)”

