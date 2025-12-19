Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are blessed with a baby boy, Golla takes on the role of big brother

Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of their second child. The couple kept their fans updated with all the details of their second pregnancy. Well, the good news is that they have been blessed with another baby boy early today. Read on!

Bharti Singh gives birth to her second child

December 19, 2025, will now hold a special place in the hearts of Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. That's because earlier today, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. According to a report by India Today, the comedian and TV host was rushed to the hospital early in the morning. Apparently, she was set to film her TV show, Laughter Chefs, when her water broke. She later delivered her second child, a baby boy. It's noteworthy that the couple already has an elder son named Laksh aka Golla, who arrived in April 2022.

If you have been following the popular couple on YouTube, then you would know that they have already named their second child. In multiple vlogs, Bharti and Haarsh have been addressing their second baby as Kaju. The couple of known for affectionately giving cute names to their kids.

Bharti Singh's pregnancy announcement

It was back in October this year when Bharti Singh made her fans jump in joy by announcing her second pregnancy. In a collaborative social media post, the couple dropped a lovely image of themselves, enjoying a vacation in Switzerland. In the picture, Singh flaunted her cute baby bump and penned, "We are pregnant again."

Earlier this month, in one of their podcasts, the couple subtly hinted at plans for a third child. When ace Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre made an appearance in one of the episodes, the couple opened up about their family planning. This is when Haarsh said, "Hum rukenge nahi, Bharti (we will not stop)." He was also quick to mention that three is his lucky number. For the record, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017.

Pinkvilla extends its heartfelt congratulations to the lovely couple!

ALSO READ: Are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa planning a third child already? Couple reveals their family plans