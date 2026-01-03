Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul gets engaged, reveals her fiancé's face in dreamy proposal PICS: 'Years of late night calls...'

Nothing beats the feeling of being proposed to by a man who wants to be your partner forever. Nitibha Kaul is currently in that wonderful phase, letting the moment sink in. Announcing on social media, she dropped visuals from her dreamy proposal, finally revealing the face of her husband-to-be. Check it out!

Nitibha Kaul introduces fiancé to the world

It’s been over a year since social media influencer and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul has been teasing her fans by sharing visuals with her then-boyfriend, now fiancé. In all the reels and clips she posted, Kaul made sure to cleverly hide his face, ensuring his identity wasn’t revealed. Well, if you were curious to know who Nitibha’s man in shining armor is, then wait no more!

Kaul finally revealed that the love of her life had proposed to her. Soon, the celebrity dropped a mesmerising clip showcasing the effort her fiancé put into planning the surprise for her. As she stepped into the venue, decorated with thousands of flowers, her man was standing right there, with a bouquet, all set to ask her to marry him.

Later, she also dropped a carousel of images from her magical proposal. In the captions, she stated, “On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever. After years of late-night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it.”

Kaul was highly impressed by the way her man asked her the question. Lauding his efforts, she expressed in the note, “He did so well. A proposal straight out of my fairytale dreams- the surprise, the castle, the ring, and most of all, the man who makes me feel like the luckiest girl alive, every single day. I can’t wait for our next chapter…our forever, together.”

Kaul is soaking in the magic of the day she got proposed to. “Still letting it sink in that I am a “fiancé” now,” she concluded, adding that she is still letting this moment sink in.

While the full name of Kaul’s partner continues to remain a mystery, she has been tagging a person named Jags Bagh in all her posts with her fiancé.

