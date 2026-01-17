Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare reacts to marriage rumors during first appearance post 'wedding' update: 'Aane wali hai...'

Shiv Thakare gave everyone a shock when he posted a picture of himself in wedding attire along with a mystery woman. Looking at the couple, their getup, and the Maharashtrian wedding setup, everyone predicted that the Marathi actor and former Bigg Boss contestant tied the knot. But he clarified that the visuals were from his recent shoot. Check out his reaction!

Shiv Thakare reacts to marriage rumors

A couple of days ago, Shiv Thakare dropped a bomb online, making everyone speculate that he got married to his secret girlfriend in a hush-hush ceremony. Later, he dropped a video mentioning that it was a clip from his latest shoot. Recently, when he made a public appearance, the paparazzi congratulated him, inquiring further about his alleged secret wedding.

In a viral video, when the media congratulated him, the actor inquired, “Kis liye? (For what?)” Then the media professionals brought his attention to his post in which he wore wedding attire and captioned it ‘Finally’. Putting all rumors and curiosity to rest, the Marathi actor clarified, “Galati se tha bhai, shooting tha. Shooting wali shadi thi. Mummy nhi thi meri, bina mummy ke shadi hogi kya? (It was from shooting. My mother wasn’t there. Would my wedding happen without her?)”

As he prepped to leave the stage, Thakare reiterated, “Bhai nhi hui hai shadi. Aese jo aane wali hai vo bhi nhi aaegi. (My marriage did not happen. If everyone thinks this way, someone who’s going to come [in my life] won’t come).”

About Shiv Thakare’s wedding post

Nearly five days ago, Shiv shared a picture of himself and a woman dressed in wedding finery. The celebrity captioned the image “finally” along with a red heart emoji. Upon seeing the internet buzzing with news of his secret wedding, he dropped a video showcasing him and the woman taking the pheras. However, in the captions, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant mentioned, “Chalo pack up. Finally. #firstshootof2026.”

Check out his posts:

For those unaware, Shiv Thakare is a popular face in the reality TV space. He has been part of shows like MTV Roadies 15, Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Thakare also won the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 trophy.

