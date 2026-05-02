Bigg Boss 17 star Munawar Faruqui welcomes baby no. 2, first with Mehzabeen Coatwala: ‘Ghar barkat aayi’

The Faruqui family just got bigger! Ace stand-up comedian and reality TV star, Munawar Faruqui has been blessed with a second child, first with Mehzabeen Coatwala. Taking to social media, the Bigg Boss 17 winner announced the good news to the world. He also shared glimpses of the baby girl along with his wife from their hospital room. Check it out!

Munawar Faruqui embraces fatherhood for the second time

Stand-up comedian and The Society host, Munawar Faruqui, has taken to Instagram to share some good news, sending fans into a frenzy. Breaking the internet, the reality TV star announced that he has embraced fatherhood for the second time with his wife, makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala.

While Munawar is known for keeping his life private, he decided to drop multiple glimpses of his baby girl and wife from their hospital room. In the caption, he wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah.”

Take a look:

The surprise post features a series of images, giving a glimpse of the newborn. While he has always been a doting father to his five-year-old son, Mikhail, this new chapter marks a beautiful chapter for the parents. The photo album opens with a heartwarming clip of the husband holding the hand of his lovely wife, who has just given him a cute little daughter.

After flaunting Mumbai's weather and showcasing the city from the window, he dropped an image of the baby girl, peacefully taking a nap in her crib. The last picture features the mother having an emotional moment with the baby, who is just a couple of hours old.

Soon after he shared the post, several TV celebs and fans took to the comments section to shower the family with love and congratulatory wishes. Varun Dhawan penned, “Congratulations bhai” while Farah Khan wrote, “Arre wah !! Blessings for ur lil angel.”

Celebs like Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Sophie Choudry, Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife Dhanashree, Krystle Dsouza, Ruhee Dosani, Ranveer Allahabadia, Gunnet Monga, Yuvika Chaudhary, Avneet Kaur, and more showered love.

For the unaware, Munawar married Jasmine in 2017. But the marriage ended in divorce in 2022. They have a boy together.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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