Bigg Boss 19, December 6, Episode Highlights: Tanya, Amaal and others recall house journey, will Gaurav win this season?

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is slated to have its grand finale on December 7, 2025. The massive event will finally crown the winner of this year’s edition after several strong contenders have competed over the weeks.

A day ahead of the final episode, the finalists, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt, recalled their tumultuous journey over the past weeks.

Bigg Boss 19, December 6, Episode Highlights

Amaal Mallik remembers his days in the Bigg Boss house

As part of the second-last episode, Amaal Mallik watched a compilation of his past interactions and memorable moments inside the show. The composer's bond with Shehbaz emerged as one of the highlights.

Amaal also saw himself breaking down during the family week when his brother Armaan visited him. After watching his journey, the composer expressed his gratitude to Bigg Boss for making him a part of the season.

Tanya Mittal greeted with Jai Sri Ram, recalls old days

Tanya Mittal was greeted by the master of the house with a “Jai Shri Ram,” mirroring her signature greeting. As she watched the recap of her journey in the BB house, Tanya was moved to tears and felt overwhelmed, eventually thanking Bigg Boss.

Interestingly, Tanya received the longest compilation clip among all contestants, making her one of the most irreplaceable highlights of the season.

Similar to Amaal and Tanya, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt were also shown their journeys, leaving all of them emotional.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday to appear for Bigg Boss 19 finale

Ahead of the release of their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to make an appearance on the Bigg Boss stage for its grand finale.

Is Gaurav Khanna going to win Bigg Boss 19?

According to a report by India Today, the official Wikipedia page of BB 19 briefly listed Gaurav Khanna as the winner of the season. However, no official confirmation has been made yet, and the final result will only be announced during the finale event, set to be held on December 7.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 4 star Sara Khan and Krish Pathak tie the knot in traditional ceremonies after court marriage: ‘Love wrote its own script’