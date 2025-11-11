Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj reveals truth behind relationship with Ashnoor Kaur: ‘Were emotionally connected…’

The Bigg Boss 19 house this past weekend was a shocker for each viewer. Touted to be finalists, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri had to leave the show, resulting in tears of sorrow from their friends on the show. One of them was Ashnoor Kaur, who could not believe her one true friend was leaving. We caught up with the actor following his eviction for a brief chat, and he spoke about his connection with the younger star.

Abhishek Bajaj sheds light on his dynamic with Ashnoor Kaur and if it was all real

The love line between Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur on Bigg Boss 19 invited a lot of scrutiny, especially after a past video where they were seen dancing beside each other at a concert, resurfaced on the internet. Addressing whether their chemistry in the show was natural or it was planned all along, he said, “It was a coincidence because it was a concert, there were lakhs of people. It was on Holi. So all the people were going to the same place, I never knew her before [Bigg Boss 19].” He confirmed that their relationship in the house was ‘totally organic.’

Did sparks fly between the two of them? Abhishek Bajaj revealed, “It was just friendship. We were emotionally connected. I found peace when we were together.” He called the people in the house ‘very chaotic and vicious’. In comparison, the other contestants were branded ‘energy vampires’ while he called the two of them ‘energy chargers.’

He also touched on Ashnoor Kaur’s tears and her belief that he’ll be back. ”We were having fun and we were having a good time together. We shared the same values and the same point of view. It was very nice being around her. I felt really good around her. Even I was heartbroken because she’s left inside, alone.”

