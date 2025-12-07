Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik evicted ahead of final showdown; Pranit, Tanya, Gaurav and Farrhana in top 4

Bigg Boss 19 is one hour away from crowning its winner, and the drama has already reached its peak with the shocking eviction of Amaal Mallik. The music composer, who entered the house with the other 18 contestants, became one of the season’s most talked-about personalities. His exit at this crucial point has left viewers and ex-contestants of this season stunned.

The race to the trophy now intensifies between the 4 remaining finalists — Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. Amaal Mallik's eviction surely brings an unexpected twist to the grand finale. Throughout the last 3 months, all these contestants have battled friendships, rivalries, and emotional breakdowns inside the house, making season 19 one of the most unpredictable seasons yet.

Meet the top 4 contestants

Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik fans are totally in support of him even after his eviction and can't stop praising him for his wonderful journey on the show. One of the fans commented, "#AmaalMallik looks so unbothered after coming out. He was ready to give his spot to Shehbaaz, he traded his TTF for Hana. He never came here for the trophy his purpose was something else and he achieved it “Main chahta hoon logon ko pata chale un gaano ke peche kon hai."

Another wrote, "Amaal got evicted before Tanya? This season is insane!."

Amaal's journey in Bigg Boss 19

Armaan Mallik’s journey in the Bigg Boss house was a rollercoaster. He had many fights and emotional breakdowns. From the very first week, he stood out for his straightforward attitude and for the times he got into fights. However, after his dad’s visit during the weekend ka vaar episode, Armaan chose to stay calm, which earned him respect from many housemates and viewers. One of the strongest parts of his journey was his friendship with Sehbaaz. The two formed a bond that felt natural and heartwarming. His bond with Neelam and Tanya Mittal also gained a lot of attention in the 19th season.

