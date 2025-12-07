Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Here's how much Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More earned per week

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is set to take place today, 7 December, bringing to a close more than three months of drama, conflicts, and breakdowns inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Kickstarted on 24 August with 18 contestants, the season has now narrowed down to a powerful Top 5 finalists consisting of Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More, each with a distinct personality and fan following. This edition has featured participants from varied professional backgrounds once again.

Throughout the season, the contestants have not only fought for survival but have also earned significant income for their participation. Each housemate’s weekly remuneration has varied based on their popularity, prior fan base, and engagement levels within the show. These earnings, though approximate, offer a glimpse into the financial stakes behind the entertainment. From actors and influencers to professionals from non-entertainment fields, every finalist has contributed uniquely to the show’s appeal. Given below in the table are the finalists' weekly remuneration, according to a report in Money Control.

WEEKLY ESTIMATED FEES OF BIGG BOSS 19 FINALISTS

As the finale unfolds tonight, audiences eagerly await both the winner’s announcement and the conclusion of a season filled with memorable moments and standout performances. Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will join Salman Khan on the show to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, releasing on 25 December.

As the show has reached its climax, excitement among viewers is at an all-time high, with speculations rising about who will take home the coveted trophy. Fans will also witness a short live-voting segment, usually lasting 10–15 minutes, once the Top 2 finalists are revealed. This round will determine the official winner of Bigg Boss 19.

The finale is being livestreamed on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm, and the broadcast will air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

