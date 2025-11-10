Bigg Boss 19: Netizens react to Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri’s eviction, ‘Real threat to their scripted game…

Another double eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar shook the Bigg Boss 19 house as Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were asked to leave the show. After a round of surprise nominations and some shocking betrayals among the contestants, the situation heated up, resulting in two exits. Frontrunners for this year’s crown fans have taken a hard hit over Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri’s eviction. Many criticized the show’s progression, blaming it for talented players leaving, calling it a planned effort to keep them from winning.

Fans regret Abhishek Bajaj's exit from Bigg Boss 19

The followers of Abhishek Bajaj refused to believe that he had lost, instead calling it a blatant removal from the show. They commended the star for his ‘clean’ game and standing tall even as friends turned foes. One user said, “They didn’t evict a contestant they evicted the only real threat to their scripted game. When someone starts shining brighter than the show itself, makers call it elimination, but the audience calls it insecurity. Abhishek Bajaj didn’t lose he was removed. Because you can’t defeat someone who plays clean, speaks real, and connects deeper than TRPs ever can. When a man wins hearts, no edit, no narrative, no biased twist can stop his rise. This eviction wasn’t a loss, it was a statement that even the system had to bend when truth became too loud to handle. They can kick him out of the house, but they can’t erase the impact he left inside it. He walked out like a lion, not like a loser. And now, every roar outside is proof that Abhishek Bajaj was, is, and will always be the people’s winner. Because legends don’t need trophies they create their own legacy.”

The emotion of bias against the actor resounded in multiple posts, with many blaming Pranit More’s return for it. Soon, they trended ‘Unbeatable Abhishek Bajaj’ in support of him, hoping that he would realize his worth. Ashnoor Kaur broke down in tears over the evictions this week, with fans hoping their friendship continues even outside. They also seemed displeased with Gaurav Khanna’s actions. Overall, many believed that he deserved a finalist spot this season.

Neelam Giri's eviction causes mayhem on social media

On the other hand, Neelam Giri’s supporters did not take the news lightly either. Her last talk with Tanya Mittal caught everyone’s attention as the latter began crying over losing her friend on the show. Her fans praised her fighting spirit and grit to do the right thing even in the most demanding of situations. Many people questioned her choice of company on the show and reminded her that they had advised her to do better, but her own actions landed her in trouble.

Another episode of Bigg Boss 19 drops tonight on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

