Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Awez Darbar breaks down in movie night, Baseer Ali calls him ‘chomu’

Bigg Boss has organised a movie night in the house for all the housemates, and it looks quite interesting. This unique night turns into a battleground after several shocking revelations come out. In fact, the verbal fight between Awez Darbaar and Baseer Ali gets so ugly that the influencer even breaks down in tears. Keep scrolling to see the latest promo.

Bigg Boss organises a movie night for all the contestants

The promo begins with Bigg Boss announcing that on the movie night, the contestants will get to see what people are talking about them, depending on what they are doing in the house. This leaves everyone surprised. Abhishek Bajaj can be seen smiling while others are curiously waiting to see what will unfold now. Shehbaz Badeshah even goes on to tell Bigg Boss, “kya teer maar rahe ho.”

In the next scene, we can see Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri laughing their hearts out, which irritates Awez Darbar. He calls them with a slang, ‘chomu log’. The moment he called them with this name, Baseer’s expression changed to anger, and he clapped back at him, saying, “chomu tu hoga. Chela, Chomu, chilke tu hai.” To this, Darbar, in a soft tone, said, “Personal cheezein baatein kar rahe hai.” Baseer angrily said, “Nikalu kya history?”

Later, Awez breaks down in tears and says, “Ye kya baatein kar rahe hain ye log? Fake allegations kaise laga sakte hai ye log?” (What are these people talking about? How can they put fake allegations on me?)

More about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is currently available for streaming 24*7 on JioHostar. It also airs on the television channel Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Bigg Boss Season 19 is the latest season of the popular reality TV show, hosted by Salman Khan. This marks the Bollywood superstar’s 16th time hosting the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, September 24, Written Update: Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand engage in ugly spat, ration task creates chaos