Bigg Boss 19, November 22, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Salman Khan bashes Amaal’s hypocrisy, slams Kunickaa’s remarks

Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are always special, with Salman Khan making his weekly appearance and offering an in-depth analysis of the contestants' performances throughout the week.

In the latest episode, the Sultan actor took it upon himself to call out Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha for their behavior and remarks on the show. Additionally, he used the opportunity to school Kunickaa Sadanand.

Bigg Boss 19, November 22, Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights

Salman Khan confronts Kunickaa Sadanand over remarks made about Malti

The latest episode took an interesting and dramatic turn when Salman openly criticized Kunickaa for levying insensitive comments at Malti Chahar. The actor reminded her that such comments are unacceptable on a public platform and emphasized how insensitive the remark was.

Kunickaa immediately apologized to Malti and clarified that she is not homophobic, adding that she respects every individual's personal choices.

Salman slams Amaal Mallik for avoiding direct conflict

During the episode, the Ek Tha Tiger actor confronted Amaal Mallik for always being defensive and avoiding direct confrontation. He pointed out that the musician often talks about others behind their backs and does not address issues face-to-face, citing his comments about Gaurav Khanna as an example.

Salman also reprimanded Amaal for misbehaving with Rohit Shetty, stating that he only picks fights with people he knows will not retaliate.

Furthermore, both Mallik and Pranit More were called out by Khan for repeatedly being rude to Malti.

Salman reprimands Shehbaz Badeshah for using Amaal as a shield

Salman then addressed Shehbaz Badesha's behavior, accusing him of constantly using Amaal as a shield and acting like merely a "sidekick" to the musician inside the house.

He pointed out that Shehbaz's habit of invoking Amaal's name in every situation appears clingy and directionless. Salman even added that if he were Bigg Boss, he would have opened the doors for Shehbaz and asked him to leave the game by now.

Salman also comments on Ashnoor’s change in behaviour

Finally, Salman also addressed the noticeable change in Ashnoor Kaur's behaviour after she met her father inside the Bigg Boss house. He asked her, “Itne hafte kyun lage aapko reaction dene mein?” (Why did it take you so many weeks to give a reaction?).

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan calls out Kunickaa’s comments on Malti, threatens to kick out Amaal Mallik