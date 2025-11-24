Bigg Boss 19, November 24, Episode Highlights: Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal get into heated fight, full house gets nominated

Bigg Boss 19, November 24, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal engage in a serious conversation to discuss the former's personality and his dynamics with the other housemates. Malti tells Shehbaz that she saw three tissue papers that were thrown in the washroom before Farrhana went in. After Farrhana used it, there were four. However, Ashnoor Kaur says that there were four already. Malti accuses Farrhana of poor hygiene and they eventually engage in a nasty fight.

As Farrhana loses her cool, she refers to Malti as ‘psychic.’ The Laila Majnu actress calls out Malti for the cheap tactics she has been using to mess with her. Chahar fires back and asks Farrhana to wash her hands before chopping vegetables and even questions her verbal hygiene. In response, Farrhana tells a ‘shayari’ about people trying to drag her down.

On the other hand, Amaal goes to Pranit and confronts him about publicly calling him a sore loser during Weekend Ka Vaar. The stand-up comedian explains not considering Amaal his friend but says that there would always be mutual self-respect.

Further, Bigg Boss introduces the nomination task. The master of the house explains housemates will stamp 'nominated' on each other's faces and the one with no stamp will remain safe, otherwise they will end up getting nominated. Pranit nominates Amaal and says that the music composer can't control his aggression. He also nominates Farrhana, Tanya, and Shehbaz.

As the task proceeds, Tanya says she wants to nominate everyone except her. After the housemates are done voting, they put stamps on those whom they nominated. Later, Tanya presses the 'nominated' stamp directly onto Malti's lips. This particular action prompts Malti to slap Tanya though her hand only lightly brushes Tanya’s face. Tanya insists she meant it in a light-hearted way, but the others criticize her for lacking etiquettes. Lastly, Bigg Boss announces that the entire house is nominated for this week.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.