Bigg Boss 19, November 29 Episode Highlights: Salman Khan reveals Ashnoor’s eviction, actress wishes Pranit or Gaurav should win

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is nearing its end, with just a few days left before the winner is crowned. With the competition intensifying, several entertaining moments unfolded in the house, including Khan schooling the housemates within the first few minutes of the episode.

Ashnoor Kaur gets evicted from Bigg Boss 19

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought a major shift in dynamics as contestant Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the show. The daily soap actress had recently physically harmed co-star Tanya Mittal during a task, which Salman confronted her about.

After showing the clip, the Bollywood superstar stated that Kaur had intentionally hurt Tanya. Highlighting that such behaviour isn't acceptable on the show, he questioned why Ashnoor's anger had escalated significantly after her father's visit to the house.

Salman pointed out that Ashnoor had stayed in the house only because Pranit More saved her during the task by choosing her over Abhishek Bajaj. Despite the actress' attempts to explain herself, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star refused to accept her justification and announced her eviction due to violent behaviour. He emphasized that Ashnoor only acknowledged her mistake after he pointed it out to her.

Ashnoor wishes Pranit or Gaurav could win the show

After her eviction, Ashnoor expressed that she wants to see her friends, either Gaurav Khanna or Pranit More, win the show. Meanwhile, Malti Chahar commented that Ashnoor tends to cry only when situations don't go in her favour.

Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna

Salman praised Gaurav Khanna's stance, saying he always shares his opinions honestly with the audience and offers unbiased views. The host also noted that Farrhana Bhatt is supporting Gaurav in the Ticket to Finale task and asked her why. She revealed that she did not want Ashnoor to win.

The Bollywood superstar further explained that Gaurav wanted Farrhana to win the task because, if she were selected for the competition, Amaal would likely defeat her in the challenge.

Towards the end of the episode, Khanna became emotional after receiving praise from Salman Khan. Shehbaz even went ahead and congratulated the CID actor on receiving the compliment.

Meanwhile, Tanya said she felt bad about Ashnoor's eviction during a conversation with the soap opera actor. She added that she had hoped Ashnoor would apologise, and noted that Ashnoor became provoked after a remark implying she existed in the shadow of the Anupamaa star.

