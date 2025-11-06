Bigg Boss 19, November 6, Episode Highlights: Gaurav Khanna blasts Farrhana Bhatt for mocking his stardom, Amaal Mallik is new captain

Bigg Boss 19, November 6, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Malti Chahar reveals that she tried Botox in the past but removed it as she disliked it. Ashnoor Kaur mimics Tanya Mittal, leaving other contestants in splits. Later, Shehbaz Badesha finds yogurt and jaggery hidden in his tub. Bigg Boss announces a task for the contestants to earn captaincy contendership. The contestants groove on the musical guitar dance floor in a bid to secure the captaincy role.

Shehbaz and Tanya get eliminated in the first round. After the task resumes, Farrhana and Mridul are seen getting into a fight about pushing each other to remain on the guitar floor. They engage in an ugly spat with Farrhana, saying, “Bheekh maang ke yahan aaya hai.” When Gaurav Khanna backs Mridul, the Laila Majnu actress says, “GK ka standard bhi girr gaya hai, isliye aisa bol raha hai ke accha bol raha hai.”

As the fight snowballs into a huge argument, Farrhana turns extremely furious and asks Gaurav, “Kaun ho aap? TV ke superstar ho koi? Dekha nahi hai kabhi aapko.” Ultimately, Farrhana and Mridul get eliminated from the task. The next round witnesses Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri pushing Abhishek Bajaj from the task stage, leaving him visibly enraged.

After getting out of the race, the Anupamaa actor tells Farrhana, “Power of television dikhaunga. GK dikhayega GK kaun hai. Haan hoon main TV ka superstar, yahan ka, finale mein khade hoke taali bajayegi mere liye dekhna. Tu jaani jaayegi ke tu mere season mein aayi thi.”

At the end of the task, Amaal Mallik becomes the captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house. Further, Abhishek turns so enraged that he warns Kunickaa not to get involved in a physical altercation with him ever. Later in the day, Amaal and Tanya discuss the recent developments about them.

In one of the segments, Tanya lashes out at Shehbaz for claiming that she talked about whom Amaal would kiss if he wins the show. She warns him not to go below the belt by making a false accusation against her. In the bathroom area, Abhishek explains that Tanya would often call him ‘handsome’ when alone, but tries to insult him in front of other contestants.

