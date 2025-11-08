Bigg Boss 19, November 7, Episode Highlights: Pranit More re-enters house, Farrhana Bhatt fights with Amaal Mallik over cleaning duties

Bigg Boss 19, November 7, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Tanya Mittal tells Neelam Giri Kunickaa Sadanand that she felt somewhat attracted to Amaal Mallik. A ringing sound leaves Neelam excited as she expects Bigg Boss might have sent ration. She enters the storeroom and notices movement inside one of the cabinets. Shocked, she calls out, “Kaun hai? Kaun hai usme?”

Other contestants rush to investigate. Gaurav Khanna says that the person in the store room could be Pranit More. Tension and chaos fill the room until Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur open the cabinet. Immediately, they scream in happiness after discovering Pranit hiding inside and realising his re-entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house. Everyone celebrates his arrival except for Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal.

Later, Amaal and Farrhana argue over who will clean the dishes. Kunickaa asks Farrhana to put the plate she left on the table into the sink after dinner. The veteran actress also confronts Farrhana for making an issue out of everything, and that too unnecessarily. During the argument, Amaal announces that if Farrhana does not come to the kitchen to do the dishes within 20–30 minutes, she will have to prepare her own food.

The next day, Farrhana and Kunickaa again fight over food and duties. As they engage in a heated exchange, the former calls the latter ‘gandi aurat.’ In order to help Farrhana, Tanya steps in to do her part of the duty. On the other hand, Gaurav Khanna talks to Mridul Tiwari about Tanya and Farrhana becoming the new best friend duo in the house. He goes on to claim that the social media influencer no longer needs Neelam by her side.

Further, Tanya fights with Amaal, calling out his attitude towards her. Lastly, Pranit entertains everyone with his stand-up comedy by taking a sarcastic dig at the housemates.

The episode ends.

