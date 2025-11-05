Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Mridul Tiwari mocks Farrhana, Kunickaa schools Ashnoor for spending time only with Abhishek Bajaj

A day inside the Bigg Boss 19 house without drama is nearly impossible. Ahead of the new episode airing soon on OTT and TV this week, emotions and tensions are running high, with fallouts and bickering taking center stage, especially between Mridul Tiwari, Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj.

Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Mridul and Farrhana clash over her gameplay

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari and Farrhana Bhatt are seen at each other's throats, creating quite a commotion inside the house. The video begins with Farrhana calling someone "Bewakoof" (fool).

This prompts Mridul to react, as he says, "Yeh bewakoof, woh bewakoof. Malti bewakoof hai hi. Tum padhi-likhi humare beech mein kar kya rahi ho, dost?" (He's a fool, she's a fool. Malti's already a fool. What's an educated person like you doing among us, friend?)

Farrhana responds, "Apne masters ko suna raha hai?" (Are you trying to please your masters?) To which he retorts, "Main chamcha, yeh mere masters?" (I'm a sycophant, and they're my masters?), before calling her a "Kadhai" (a wok).

When Farrhana admits she's fine being called a kadhai, Mridul quips, "Padhai aur kar leti na, toh kadhai na banti tu." (If you had studied a bit more, you wouldn't have become a wok.) His comment visibly upsets the actress but earns a roaring round of laughter from other contestants.

Furthermore, Mridul goes on to accuse Farrhana of trying to make another contestant her boyfriend but failing miserably, adding that she doesn't even have a single friend inside the house, leaving her embarrassed and walking away.

Watch the promo here:

Additionally, in another promo, Kunickaa Sadanand is seen schooling Abhishek Bajaj, mocking him by saying that his only skill is flexing his muscles.

In response, Bajaj hits back, saying, "Yeh aapka alter-ego jo dikh raha hai. Bartan ho na aap, kitchen se niklo na." (Your alter ego is showing. You're an utensil, maybe step out of the kitchen.)

Their clash continues as both contestants trade barbs, calling each other "Buddha" (old man) and "Dadi" (grandma), escalating their ongoing argument across the following hours.

Watch the promos here:

In another clip, Kunickaa is also seen advising Ashnoor Kaur not to waste all her energy and to stop wasting time on Abhishek. She tells the young actress not to get upset when he interacts with others, although Ashnoor insists that isn't the case.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, November 4, Episode Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj accuses Tanya Mittal of flirting with him, 4 contestants get nominated