Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Salman Khan SLAMS Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur

Host Salman Khan slammed Bigg Boss 19 contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. In a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar moment, Salman initially prompted Tanya and Neelam for compliments about Ashnoor. He then immediately revealed the harsh, private comments they had previously made about her, ensuring Ashnoor was there to witness the confrontation.

Salman SLAMS Tanya and Neelam, asks them 'How is Ashnoor looking?'

Salman Khan confronted Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri over their body-shaming of Ashnoor Kaur. The confrontation began innocently with Salman asking for their current opinion of Ashnoor, prompting compliments like "She is looking good" and "She is looking like a princess."

Salman then delivered a shocking reveal, stating, “Accha? Neelam, aapko apni chugli par bahut garv hai? Ab kyu nahi bolrahi? Tanya, aapne kaha haathi jaise, dinosaur, moti, fugge jaise shakal wali. Ye haq kisne diya aapko ye sab bolne ka (Neelam, are you proud of your gossiping? Tanya, you compared her to an elephant, a dinosaur, called her fat, and described her as having a 'face like a balloon.' Who gave you the right?"

See the new Bigg Boss 19 promo here:

Ashnoor seen getting emotional over their remarks

Ashnoor was clearly disappointed and emotional after hearing the remarks, leading her to confront the contestant directly, saying, "Shame on you, Tanya." The comments included Tanya's earlier assertion that Ashnoor's outfits "don’t suit her," while Neelam went further, comparing Ashnoor to a dinosaur and referring to her as "Jurassic Park."

Gauahar Khan fires back at Tanya

Gauahar Khan came forward to express her disappointment and disgust over the matter. She firmly stated that body shaming is unacceptable and stressed the importance of kindness and self-acceptance. Gauahar asserted that genuine beauty comes from within, adding that putting others down doesn't make a person beautiful. She concluded that without kindness, a person cannot be considered truly beautiful, regardless of their physical looks.

Bigg Boss 19 currently airs daily at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV. The contestants still competing for the trophy are: Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Tanya Mittal steals Amaal Mallik’s sweater, says ‘Malti ke tote ud gaye’