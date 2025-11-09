Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan calls out Farrhana Bhatt’s poor language, exposes Neelam Giri’s gameplay

Salman Khan returns to the Bigg Boss 19 stage once again for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Ahead of this week's eviction, the Bollywood superstar slammed Farrhana Bhatt for her derogatory remarks about the TV industry and criticized her attitude. Moreover, the actor also called out other contestants, labeling them all as "predictable."

Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights

Salman Khan exposes Neelam Giri’s hypocrisy

At the beginning of the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan gave Neelam Giri a strong reprimand, saying that she had become an expert at gossiping inside the house.

Salman said, “When you were left alone, what did you do? You became Neelam the Khabri (Informer). You've spent eleven weeks in the house without any real issues. You haven't taken anyone's side openly. The other housemates are wondering - what exactly is your modus operandi?”

He added, “Malti had shared something about Amaal Mallik, and Neelam spiced it up before passing it on, which unnecessarily caused an argument between Amaal and Malti Chahar. However, both of them managed to sort it out quite easily.”

Furthermore, the Sultan actor highlighted how Neelam was upset when Amaal made inappropriate comments about Tanya Mittal, yet she often did the same to others, calling out her hypocrisy.

The actor questioned, “Neelam, we'd like to know where all these strong emotions of yours were when you were speaking ill of Tanya, not just with Kunika, but with others around the house as well.”

“What were you doing while sitting and talking with Farrhana Bhatt? I just want to say, Neelam, you seem to be playing a double game. Your own game hasn't come out clearly. And if this is your game, then well, what can I say?” he added.

Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal Mallik agreed with Salman's remarks, calling out Neelam's inconsistent stance toward Tanya.

Salman schools Tanya for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur

Salman then turned to Tanya and said, “As you sow, so shall you reap - this fits you perfectly. When Neelam was body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur, you didn't stop her.”

Khanna chimed in, adding, “Tanya has been using Neelam from the start. No fight in the house happens without her adding fuel to the fire.”

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star further said, “You haven't apologized to Ashnoor. When I tell you to, you should express regret instead of blaming Neelam.”

Salman reprimands Farrhana Bhatt

During the episode, Salman also schooled Mridul, who had threatened to hit Farrhana during a task. Later, he criticized Farrhana for her inappropriate language and arrogant attitude.

Since Farrhana had disrespected the television industry, Salman asked her to step out of the show if that was how she felt about it.

Towards the end, Salman praised Gaurav, calling him a superstar who has been consistently working in television for the past 20 years. He also mentioned that his mother watches Anupamaa, expressing admiration for the actor's long-standing career.

