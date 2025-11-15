Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Rohit Shetty exposes Tanya Mittal’s hypocrisy at Gaurav Khanna’s captaincy, ‘Jhoot bol rahi ho’

This week, the Bigg Boss 19 house will be treated to the presence of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. Hosting the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he was seen calling out the contestants’ actions in the house and recalling his time working with Farhanna Bhatt. He also questioned Amaal Mallik’s claims that the show was being biased towards Gaurav Khanna and against himself. Taking the help of Shehbaaz Badeshah’s statement, he added that what the actor chose to do for captaincy was indeed expected and normal behavior.

Rohit Shetty enters into sweet banter with Farrhana Bhatt and calls out Tanya Mittal’s lies

“Aap ye show ke catalyst ho. Sabka blood pressure upar karne me aapka haath hai.” (You’re the catalyst of the show, responsible for raising everyone’s blood pressure.) They recalled how she worked with him, and the director remarked, “Bhai, itni badi gundi hai, wahan toh badi tameez se pesh aayi thi.” (You’re like a thug here, but back then you behaved very well.)

He then moved on to Tanya Mittal and introduced himself as well as his own show, hinting at her possible move to Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in the future. “30% ration, sab nominated aur mai captain,” he asks, referring to the same conditions that were given to Gaurav Khanna. When she replies how she would have denied the role, he burst into, “Jhooth bol rahi ho aap. Aapke muh pe bol raha hoon aap jhooth bol rahi ho, Tanya,” lending his support for the decision made. (You’re lying. I’ll tell this to your face, you’re lyin,g Tanya.)

Amaal Mallik’s accusations brought into the spotlight

Rohit Shetty questioned Gaurav Khanna whether the game he has been playing for the past 4-5 weeks is his real self, or was the person seen in the initial stage of the show his true face. The Anupamaa star shared that he has continued to be in the same group that he always was. “Jab ye captain banein, inki dignity window ke bahar gayi, ye haste haste bahar aayein hai,” was Amaal Mallik’s sharp response. The Celebrity Master Chef India winner accused the latter’s friends of cheating to make the singer a captain.

This exchange led to a big argument between the two sides, visibly pissing off Rohit Shetty. He went on to share how even Shehbaaz agreed that he would’ve chosen captaincy, questioning him how Gaurav Khanna was wrong in picking it. “Jab aapke planning ke hisab se cheesein nahi hui toh aapko laga galat hai. Dil ki feeling aur ek show ko bias kehne me bohot farak hota hai. Show biased hai kya? Aap ye kehte ho ki mai show chod ke chala jaunga, ye karunga. Kholdu door? You’re doing wrong, bro. Aap wrong ho toh wrong ho.”

(If the show doesn’t run according to your planning, you call it wrong. It’s two different things to call a show biased and to feel that something isn’t working. Is the show biased? You say you’ll leave the show and do all sorts of things. Should I open the door [for your exit]? You’re wrong and there’s no two ways about it.)

Bigg Boss 19 airs the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight, November 15, on JioHotstar at 9 pm IST and on Colors TV 10:30 pm IST.

