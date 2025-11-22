Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan calls out Kunickaa’s comments on Malti, threatens to kick out Amaal Mallik

The Bigg Boss 19 house is heating up for another Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The latest promo hints at all the fun that’s about to go down this week with the return of Salman Khan in the host position! He turns the point of the knife against the contestants who have been less than good in the house, calling out their rude behavior against each other. At the top of his list is Kunickaa Sadanand, whose comments against Malti Chahar have been anything but acceptable, as clarified by her brother, cricketer Deepak Chahar, who arrived on the show during the family week.

Moreover, he goes on to highlight Amaal Mallik’s hypocrisy against his dear friends whom he has been bad-mouthing behind their backs.

“Aapne kuch dino pehle ek dialogue maara tha, ‘Toofan se takarayega, bhasam ho jayega. Amaal Mallik aisehi nahi hai.’ Amaal strong logon se takarayega nahi, bas unke peeth peeche unki jamm ke burayi karega.” (You blurted a dialogue some days ago about how anyone who dares to face off against Amaal Mallik will be blown to nothingness. That's because Amaal does not fight against strong people, but only chooses to talk behind them.)

“Thodasa hypocrite play karta hai,” (He's a bit of a hypocrite) said Gaurav Khanna. Pranit More shared how, despite calling some people his friends, he snitches about them behind their backs. Salman Khan, trying to break the fight, reminded Amaal how he has been raising his voice in front of Bigg Boss for the past week. “Agar mai yahan pe hota toh mai mukh ke dwaar khulwa deta aur aapko option bhi nahi deta.” (If I were there, I would have had them open the front doors of the house [to make you leave] and not give you an option to stay.)

Salman Khan disproves of Kunickaa's words against Malti Chahar

“Kunickaa, kuch matters pe aap badi hi insensitive lagi. Malti ke bhai ne aapko saaf saaf bataya ki aapne jo Malti ke liye kaha wo sabko bada hi galat laga hai. Aise situation me aapko fasna hi kyu hai.” As she tried to explain her side, Salman Khan stopped her and added that he does not want her to interrupt him but to listen to what he has to say instead. “Aapke reasons na aapke comments se bhi jyada kharab the.” He wanted to show her the proof of her actions via a video, but she refused out of embarrassment.

(Kunickaa, you've been quite insensitive related to a few things. Previously, Malti's brother clearly told you that whatever you spoke about her was regarded as very wrong by everyone. Why do you want to put yourself in such a situation?)

(Honestly, your reasons [explanations behind your words] are even worse than the comments themselves.)

Salman Khan arranges a matchmaking session for Kunickaa's son

‘Tanya, Farrhana aur Ashnoor ka Swayamwar.’ (Tanya, Farrhana, and Ashnoor's matchmaking) He asked who would become the daughter-in-law of Kunickaa, to which Ashnoor quickly declined the offer. He tasks them with making puris for them, only to have them be extremely bad at it. The jokes continue as he pokes fun at their attempts while also calling out Kunickaa’s own behavior. There have been reports of a surprise eviction shaking the Bigg Boss 19 house, with Kunickaa Sadanand’s name coming out in the front.

The newest episode of Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar tonight.

